Telangana: Some persons fail to get second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: Due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, Telangana government on Friday decided to vaccinate only those people who are waiting for their second jab. However, some people claimed that they failed to get second jab of COVID-19 despite waiting for hours at the vaccination centers due to shortage of vaccine.

According to a report published in the Times of India, people were denied jab claiming that their data is not available on the CoWin app. The vaccination centers have not even considered the acknowledgment of the first jab. Due to confusion, arguments between vaccine beneficiaries and authorities at vaccination centers were also witnessed.

Speaking about her experience, 45-year-old Suvarna Tanduri told that after waiting for four-and-a-half hours at the vaccination center, the concerned official informed her that the center had run out of doses.

Apart from dose shortage, the technical issue on the CoWin platform was another reason for the confusion. Some beneficiaries claimed that their registrations for the second dose were canceled abruptly and when inquired about it at the vaccination center, it was informed that the data for their first dose was not available.