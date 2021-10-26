Revanth Reddy acquitted in ‘cash for vote’ and two other cases

Hyderabad: In a relief to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, a special court in Nampally on Monday quashed three cases registered against President Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana Congress chief had three separate cases registered against him beginning with “obstruction of traffic” registered at Chikkadpally and Osmania University police stations when he violated the traffic rules while celebrating his release from jail in 2015. Reddy was also booked for alleged use of provocative language during the 2018 assembly elections. The court dismissed the cases citing lack of proper evidence against Reddy.

The former Telugu Desam Party member was booked in the infamous “Cash for Vote” case, as per a report by The Hindu. Reddy, and two others, Bishop Sebastian Harry and Uday Simha were caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials when he went to the house of Elvis Stephenson (MLA nominated from Anglo Indian community in Telangana Assembly) and offered Rs. 50 lakh bribe to cast vote in favour of TDP MLC candidate.

It is to be noted that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had lodged a complaint against Revanth Reddy for allegedly calling on people to disrupt chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s public meeting in December 2018. Following the complaint, the Telangana High Court asked the TRS government to furnish the video wherein Reddy provoked the people to disrupt the meeting.