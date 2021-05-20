Telangana SSC results 2021 to be out tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana directorate of government examination is expected to declare the SSC result tomorrow on May 21, 2021.

State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is likely to announce the results at 11:30 am.

The DGE which is popularly known as the SSC board will award grades to students based on their performance in the formative assessment conducted by the schools.

As per media reports, the evaluation process of the Telangana board has been completed as per the students’ marks in the formative assessment (FA-1).

This year, almost 40 per cent of the students i.e., around 2 lakh students out of 5.21 lakh candidates are expected to secure 10 Grade Point Average (GPA) in the examination. The GPA will be awarded based on the first formative assessment examination.

Steps to check TS SSC result 2021

Students can follow the steps given below to know how to check the Telangana state Class X results 2021:

Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Find the link that says “SSC result 2021.”

In the result login window, enter the hall ticket number and captcha code in the specified fields.

Telangana SSC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future use.

This is the second consecutive year the SSC Board is going to announce the result of Telangana Class 10 in 2021 without examinations. All students are promoted to the next class based on internal assessment and diagnostic criteria. Accordingly, the result of TS SSC 2021 has been compiled by the Board.

It may be mentioned that in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to cancel SSC exams. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 17 to 26, 2021.