Telangana State Aviation Academy bags Aeroclub of India Trophy

By News Desk|   Updated: 21st September 2021 3:07 pm IST
Aviation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Aviation academy won the Aero Club of India Trophy 2021. 21 flying clubs across India were in contention for the prize.

The academy was adjudged the best performing flying club for the year 2021 by the Aero Club of India which is based out of Juhu in Mumbai. The Bombay flying club secured the second place as reported by The Indian Express.

“The trophy was constituted in 2003, “said Captain Aneesha Suresh, the secretary GeneralAero Club of India.

MS Education Academy

The 21 associated flying clubs have trained ab-initio training of aviation pilots and engineers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button