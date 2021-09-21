Telangana State Aviation Academy bags Aeroclub of India Trophy

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Aviation academy won the Aero Club of India Trophy 2021. 21 flying clubs across India were in contention for the prize.

The academy was adjudged the best performing flying club for the year 2021 by the Aero Club of India which is based out of Juhu in Mumbai. The Bombay flying club secured the second place as reported by The Indian Express.

“The trophy was constituted in 2003, “said Captain Aneesha Suresh, the secretary GeneralAero Club of India.

The 21 associated flying clubs have trained ab-initio training of aviation pilots and engineers.