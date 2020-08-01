Telangana State Cabinet to meet on August 5

Hyderabad: Telangana Cabinet meeting is likely to be held on August 5, according to information. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to chair the key cabinet meeting at Pragati Bhavan here on August 5 Wednesday at 2 pm.

The Chief Minister is to take several key decisions and announce them in the evening it is learnt. The Cabinet may discuss on the issues such as new Secretariat with a few more design changes, Covid -19 steps to prevent virus spread, Rythu Vedikas and restarting schools and colleges.

KCR is also likely to discuss on the new education policy announced by the centre a couple of days ago and suggest necessary changes in the state Education system.

The sources said that KCR will address the cabinet on state irrigation projects including to speed up Palamur Ranga Reddy lift project in Mahabubnagar which was visited by ministers S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud recently.

KCR has already asked not to lose a single drop of waters from its rightful share from Godavari and Krishna rivers, while AP government is trying to build Rsyalaseema project to draw waters from Pothireddipadu of Srisailam project against norms.

He will touch up on the plan by Andhra Pradesh government which drew flak from Krishna water board for violation of norms on its irrigation plans by not getting permission and submitting details.

Recently followed by high court orders, KCR government allowed media teams to cover demolition of Secretariat buildings.

The KCR government is planning to spend Rs 500 cr to build new Secretariat in about one year. For two days he discussed on the new Secretariat buildings and design changes which may get approval.

Other issues may be discussed are corona cases, services in hospitals, prevent private hospitals to abstain from looting corona patients as court frequently pulling up the government and serious steps against violations.

Education and reopening of schools, colleges amid corona spread, Rythu Vedikas, Haritha Haram and others also likely to figure in the cabinet.