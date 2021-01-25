Telangana sustains declining trend in Covid cases

Hyderabad: The declining trend in Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued as the state reported 148 new cases during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Monday.

The state’s cumulative tally rose to 2,93,401 while the death toll increased to 1,590 with one more person succumbing to the virus.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, the daily count in Greater Hyderabad remained below 50 for a fifth consecutive day.

The state capital reported 35 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Rangareddy district logged 11 cases while Karimnagar reported 10. The daily count in the remaining 31 districts was in single digit.

During the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. on Sunday, 302 people recovered from the virus taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,88,577.

The recovery rate improved further to 98.35 per cent against the national average of 96.8 per cent.

The active cases dropped to 3,234 including 1,697 who are in home or institutional isolation.

Majority of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant.

As many as 8,004 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 219 private hospitals 6,787 out of 7,753 beds were vacant.

The authorities conducted 19,821 tests during the last 24 hours. Like every weekend, the state conducted fewer tests.

While 16,952 samples were tested in government labs, 2,869 tests were conducted in private labs.

With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 76,82,361. Tests per million population climbed to 2,06,404.

According to officials, 70 per cent of 2,93,401 cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

The data shows that 63.90 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years.

As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.