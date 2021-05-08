Telangana: Thunderstorm, heavy winds predicted in next 48 hours

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre on Saturday predicted thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds for Telangana in the next 48 hours.

In a bulletin, the centre noted its predictions that thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malakajigiri.

This prediction is given for May 10, 11 and 12, the bulletin said.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms is also predicted at isolated places in Telangana, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

In Telangana, the highest maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda and Hyderabad recorded the maximum temperature of 37.1 degree Celsius on Friday.