Telangana to conduct walk-in interviews to fill 327 posts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) decided to conduct walk-in interviews to fill 327 vacant posts on a contract basis for medical colleges, teaching hospitals and hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP). The walk-in interviews for the posts will be held on July 20, 23 and 24.

In the notification released by the District Medical and Health Officer, it is stated that out of a total of 327 vacancies, 180 are of Assistant Professors from 32 medical specialities and 140 vacancies are in various categories such as Civil Assistants Surgeons (Specialist) in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OBG), anaesthesia, paediatrics, general surgery, general medicine, radiology, orthopaedics, ENT, psychiatry, dermatology, blood bank pathology and forensic medicine.

The successful candidates will be placed in Osmania Medical College, Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Medical College, Gandhi Hospital, Government Chest Hospital, Erragadda, Maternity Hospitals at Petlaburj and Sultan Bazaar, Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, Niloufer Hospital and Government Dental College and Hospital.

The District Medical and Health Officer further clarified that these appointments will be executed on a contract basis which will be valid up to March 31, 2022, or till the actual need ceases.