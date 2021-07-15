Fill all vacancies in Agriculture and Civil Supplies dept: Telangana Cabinet to officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet instructed that all the vacancies in Agriculture and Civil Supplies department should be filled up and there should be no vacant post in these departments.

The State Cabinet met here on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Cabinet instructed that the Paddy procured should be milled as part of the food processing and supplies it to where the demand is. It wanted all the measures in this regard should be taken. The Cabinet has instructed the officials to encourage all types of new food processing units, according to a release by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The State cabinet has decided to constitute a cabinet Sub Committee under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, with ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Harish Rao, KTR, Indrakaran Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Sabita Indrareddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Jagadeeshwar Reddy as members on the measures to be taken for Paddy storage, milling, marketing and establishment of new industries in the back drop of high Paddy yields.

The Cabinet has decided to encourage oil palm cultivation in the State. For the coming 2022-23, the Cabinet has decided to encourage and inspire farmers to take up Oil Palm cultivation in 20 Lakh acres, the CMO said.

As part of this, the State cabinet has decided to give Rs 26,000 per acres in the first year, Rs 5000 per acre in the second year and third years as an input financial incentive as subsidy.

The State cabinet gave a green signal to the Telangana Food Processing Policy. Since the yield of Paddy is increasing regularly, the State cabinet has decided to set up Food processing Units in a big way.

The Cabinet has instructed the officials concerned to ensure that Telangana Special Food Processing Zones are set up in not less than 500 acres upto 1000 acres and by 2024-25, statewide Food Processing Zones are set up in 10,000 acres.