Telangana to house the largest private rail coach factory

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will soon have India’s largest rail coach factory for its private sector. Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for 1,000 cr Medha Rail Coach Factory project Kondakal Village in the Ranga Reddy District on Thursday.

Counting on the presence of the state in the country’s development map, the Minister said during the ground-breaking ceremony “Hyderabad has an aviation hub at Adibhatla that makes components for Boeing, Apache and Sikorsky aircraft, helicopters, a tractor factory in Zaheerabad, a bus building unit in Hyderabad. Now railway coaches will also be manufactured in Telangana.”

The factory will be a hub for manufacturing coaches, locomotives, intercity train sets, metro trains, monorail and etc. It estimates to provide direct employment to 1,000 persons directly and 1,200 indirectly. The factory also plans to produce 500 coaches and 50 locomotives per year.

Rama Rao gives credit to the proactive approach of the government for bringing the Medha Group into the state.

“Telangana must transform into a self-reliant state, which is the aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. We must acquire the knowledge to manufacture world-class equipment. Medha can partner with European companies and make Telangana the only state produce world-class railway coaches,” Rama Rao adds.

Focusing on ease of travel after the Medha made coaches come to life on tracks with a speed 160 kilometres per hour speed Rama Rao adds, “Anyone who works in Hyderabad need not have to live in the city. A person from Adilabad can reach Hyderabad in just one hour. Similarly, anyone living in Vijayawada can reach Hyderabad in two hours and from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in just three hours.”

The Minister has urged Medha Group to adopt Kondakal and Velmal villages as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility. Minister has also appealed MPs to establish to play an active role in producing skilled labor through Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).