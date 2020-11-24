Telangana to likely receive heavy rainfall in coming days: IMD

Hyderabad: The Telangana state is likely to receive heavy rainfalls over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD warning issued on Tuesday, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in several districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, on Wednesday.

At the same time, there is a possibility of excessive heavy to extremely heavy rain on Thursday as well. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to happen on Friday, the warning said.

The districts likely to be affected are Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Narayanpet and Khammam.

IMD has forecasted widespread rainfall and thunderstorms over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24 and November 26, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 25 and 26; southeast Telangana on November 26 in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram in the late evening on November 25. The IMD said that the cyclone would cross as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.