Telangana to move oxygen tankers via warplanes amid COVID-19 crisis

Hyderabad: Amid the medical oxygen crisis due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Telangana government has decided to move oxygen tankers by warplanes.

As per a message from the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has implemented this with the aim of saving the people in times of need in the face of increased demand for oxygen to Corona patients.

“Realizing that a lot of time would be wasted moving oxygen from distant places through containers, CM KCR has decided to move oxygen tankers by warplanes,” the statement said, adding that such an idea is ideal for the country, at ’emergency times’.

“Thus CM KCR taught an understanding of the immediate decisions that rulers must make for the public good in difficult times, and the programs that must be implemented on a war footing,” it added.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 62,929 active cases in Telangana. As many as 3,30,304 recoveries and 1,999 deaths have been reported so far.