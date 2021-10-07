Telangana to operate over 4,000 buses to clear Dussehra rush

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate more than 4,000 special buses to various destinations in Telangana and to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to clear passenger rush during Dussehra.

The state owned transport operator will ply a total of 4,035 special buses between October 8 and 15. While 3,084 buses will be operated from Hyderabad to districts in Telangana, another 951 buses will ply to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

Unlike last year when the celebrations were subdued due to COVID-19 pandemic, Dussehra is likely to be celebrated this year with usual pomp and gaiety.

Every year, thousands of people from Hyderabad travel to their native places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Dussehra with their families.

Bus and railway stations witness massive rush of passengers during Dussehra while private buses and taxis make most of the festival rush.

The TSRTC authorities are making elaborate arrangements at various places in Hyderabad to facilitate easy travel of the commuters to their destinations.

Police personnel will also be deployed at starting points to ensure that people do not use private vehicles, a TSRTC official said.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and managing director V.C. Sajjanar have appealed to the people to use TSRTC buses for safe travel.

TSRTC, which suffered massive losses due to the pandemic, is looking to earn some good revenue by plying special buses during Dussehra.

The public transport carrier announced that four communication cells are being set up in Hyderabad for the convenience of the public. The given contacts will be working round the clock from October 7 to 14.

These communication cells will give information like timings, destination, and fares to the people who want to travel to villages. Information will also be provided about the buses being plied from starting points like L.B.Nagar X roads, Uppal X Roads, Jubilee Bus Stand, Aramghar etc.

The TSRTC officers will be physically present at these points to monitor the special operations.

The TSRTC has also announced special packages. If more than 30 people from a colony are travelling to the same place, they can get information from the communication cells and book buses from nearest depots.

Labour contractors can also coordinate with the authorities and book buses for their workers travelling to the same place.

Similarly students can also avail the facility by booking the buses. The TSRTC buses will pick them up from their chosen place.