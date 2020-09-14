Telangana to receive heavy rainfall for next 4 days

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 4 days from 14 September to 17 September. The state, including the capital of Hyderabad may have to brace itself if at all the showers are likely to be anything like in August, when places like Warangal were flooded in knee deep water.

According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipe, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir and other places.

IMD officials also appealed to people to stay indoors as rainwater may inundate the roads and low-lying areas. The rains may cause flooding and water-logging in many parts of low lying area in the districts of Telangana. Earlier in August, trees and electric poles had fallen in different part of Hyderabad and other districts, leading to total disruption of transport in the some areas for days.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Kodakandla mandal in Jangaon has received 128.1 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours in the state while Saroornagar in Hyderabad received 51.5 mm of rainfall. Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Suryapet, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts received heavy rainfall of more than 64.5 mm in last 24 hours.