Telangana to reduce compliance burden for businesses

Hyderabad, Feb 2 : The Telangana government has initiated the process to reduce the compliance burden for businesses in the state as part of ease of doing business

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday directed various departments to simplify and reduce the compliance burden regarding inspections, registrations, renewals, maintaining records and any other issues in the state.

He held a review meeting on reducing compliance burden in seven departments – Revenue (commercial tax and excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Labour Employment Training & Finance shared by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

While reviewing the status reports on reducing compliance burden Chief Secretary directed the officials to simplify the processes and make it online and to reduce the physical interface duly seeing user angle who is running businesses in the state. He also directed to complete the process of simplification by February 28.

As per vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, it was decided that other departments should also look at the pain points in their departments and prepare an action plan to reduce compliance burden. Principal Secretary, industries and commerce, Jayesh Ranjan will circulate a framework and guidelines for other departments in this regard.

Last year, Telangana slipped from second place to third in Ease of Doing Business ranking in the country.

