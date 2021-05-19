Telangana to resume vaccination only after receiving adequate doses

Hyderabad: Health authorities in Telangana said on Tuesday that Covid-19 vaccination in the state will resume only after they receive an adequate number of vaccines.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said before resuming vaccination, they want to make sure that they have adequate volumes, so that the programme continues without further interruption.

He told reporters that nearly three lakh people are waiting for the second dose of Covaxin but only 50,000 doses are available. The Central government has indicated that more doses will be supplied in 15 days.

The official said after the time interval between first and second dose of Covishield was increased to 12-16 weeks, no one in the state is due for the second dose of this vaccine yet.

He clarified that doses are allocated to targetted groups according to the guidelines issued by the Central government. Allocation of doses for people above 45 years, or for 18-44 years is decided by the Central government, he said.

Though 4.90 lakh doses were procured for the 18-44 age group, no decision was taken so far on who should be vaccinated because the target population is 1.90 crore. The Chief Minister will make a decision who in this age group should be given priority for vaccination.