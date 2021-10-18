Telangana to spend Rs 300 Cr for revamping of health sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has mooted a plan to restructure the state’s medical infrastructure, for which an estimated Rs 300 crore may be spent for the development of hospitals.

The Telangana health department is now laying emphasis on enhancing the infrastructure of government hospitals in the post-COVID-19 times. It has invested Rs 103 crore for oxygen plants in the major cities, and Rs 53.58 crore on oxygen lines to be set up for hospital beds.

Funds have also been spent on enhancing the diagnostic services with regards to COVID-19 testing along with RT-PCR tests. From just one testing center at Gandhi Hospital, the number has now increased to 25, reported Telangana Today. The number of laboratories is also expected to increase, as the government plans to cover all 33 districts in the near future.

The initiative to provide an uninterrupted supply of bedside oxygen to patients has been in progress since June as well. “Telangana has a total of 27,996 beds in government hospitals out of which we have established dedicated oxygen lines for 21,045 beds, which is no mean feat. Moreover, we have also created infrastructure to generate oxygen,” said Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, according to the Telangana Today report.

As part of the initiative to generate oxygen within the premises of government hospitals, authorities have also established 132 oxygen generation plants in several district and teaching hospitals in Telangana.