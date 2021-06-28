Telangana to vaccinate job seekers going abroad for work

Hyderabad: After undertaking a special drive to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk groups and student going abroad for higher studies, the Telangana government on Monday also decided to vaccinate individuals who are going abroad on job purpose.

The decision come as a relief to the emigrant workers and facilitate them to join duty without any problems and come out of their financial problems. The eligible persons can walk into the designated COVID-19 vaccination centres with valid passport and vaild work permit visa.

The beneficiaries shall be vaccinated with the Covishield vaccine, with a gap of 28 days for second dose. The vaccinators shall register the eligible beneficiaries/persons on CoWin portal and upload the image of work visa in the special category at the time of second dose of vaccination.

The DMHOs are requested to make necessary arrangements by designating one Dy DMHO and a supervisory cadre officer as in-charge of the vaccination centre to oversee the process.