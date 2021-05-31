Telangana to vaccinate students going abroad for higher education

Hyderabad: After undertaking a special drive to give Covid-19 vaccines to high-risk groups, the Telangana government has decided to start vaccinating students going abroad for the higher studies.

These students will be vaccinated on a priority based on their admission letters. The Medical and Health department will soon prepare the guidelines in this regard.

The decision comes as a relief for students planning to take admissions in universities abroad. With various countries planning to open up travel and other sectors after Covid curbs, several students in Telangana are looking to pursue higher studies abroad.

Since Covid vaccination is going to be a key condition for travel and stay in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, the state government decided to launch a special drive to give Covid vaccine jabs to students.

Meanwhile, the special drive for vaccination of high risk groups in the state was underway for a fourth day on Monday.

Beneficiaries identified under the category, also known as super spreaders, were taking the jabs at vaccination centres across the state.

Under the special drive, the state health authorities plan to cover 7.78 lakh people including auto rickshaw and cab drivers, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, those working in Rythu bazaars, grocery shops, wine shops, street vendors, salon shops, laundry service, pan shops and vegetable, fruits, flowers, chicken, meat, fish markets.

During the last three days, the health authorities vaccinated more than 2.70 lakh people. They included about 55,000 of 45 and above years who received their second dose.

According to director of public health and family welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, 69,168 people were vaccinated on Sunday. They included 4,698 who received their second jab.

On Sunday, 48,708 people in 18-44 age group were vaccinated. Of them 41,040 received the jab in government vaccination centres and remaining 7,668 in private hospitals.

The state has so far vaccinated 1.71 lakh people in 18-44 age group. The special vaccination drive will continue for a week.

The state has so far administered 60.58 lakh doses. The vaccination is being carried out at 1,069 centres across the state.

The state last week initiated Covid vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years with special drive in all the districts targeting the high risk/vulnerable groups at designated Covid vaccination centres and also permitted private CVCs to vaccinate for 18-44 age group.