Telangana to witness rainfall for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The weather department in its updates have mentioned that the districts of Telangana state will witness rainfall with lightning and thundershowers from Tuesday till the next three days.

The weather department officials have said rainfall is expected in Komarabheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradari, Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Siddipet, Yadadri, Bhongir, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy and some other districts.