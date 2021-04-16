Telangana tops in welfare schemes: State minister

Karimnagar: On the eve of Dr. B R Ambedkar’s 130 birth anniversary, the Telangana state minister Gangula Kamalakar paid his tribute to Dr. Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at the local Court Chawrasta on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that Dr. Ambedkar played an important role in preparing the Indian constitution. He struggled his whole life to better the standard of the Dalit community. He freed the society from the yoke of caste divisions and brought equality in the society. His contribution cannot be forgotten.

The minister said that Act 3 of the Indian Constitution which was laid down by Dr. Ambedkar to stop the exploitation of the weaker sections by the powerfuls in the society had helped greatly in the formation of the Telangana state.

The Minister said that the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar is a festival for all citizens of the country. as he was not belonged to any particular section or community rather he is the heritage of all Indians.

The Chairman Zilla Parishad Vijaya said Dr. B R Ambedkar was a ray of hope for the weaker sections of the society. He was a brilliant lawyer, an expert economist, a statesman, a reformer and the architect of the Indian Constitution. He devoted his whole life for justice.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Naradasu Lakshman said the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao got inspiration from Dr. B R Ambedkar in introducing various welfare schemes in Telangana and made the state occupy a top position in such schemes in the country.