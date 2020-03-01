Telangana: TOSS call fee for SSC, Inter

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the fee schedule for theory examinations of SSC and Intermediate. Students can pay exam fee without late fee from March 2 to11.

With a late fee of Rs. 25 per paper, the exam fee is accepted from March 12 to 16 and with penalty of Rs. 50 per paper, students can pay fee from March 17 to 21.

In a press release of Saturday, TOSS said candidates have to pay the exam free through TS Online/AP Online centres, debit/credit, and net banking services. Any payment made through challan or demand draft will not be accepted. Both SSC and Intermediate examinations of TOSS are scheduled for April.