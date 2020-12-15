Telangana transport minister tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the RT-PCR test on Monday.

The minister disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday and asked the people who have met him recently to go for COVID-19 test.

The minister also informed that he is under home quarantine at his residence in Hyderabad. He also asked people not to contact him.

On December 10, the transport minister along with other RTC officials inaugurated parcel service at Transport Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the state’s overall COVID-19 tally touched 2.78 lakh with the addition of 491 fresh infections.

Three fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,499.