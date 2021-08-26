Telangana: Tribal students shine bright in TS EAMCET 2021

Hyderabad: About 1739 students from the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational (TSTWRE) institutions have qualified in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET 2021).

The TSTWRE students scored top ranks in engineering and medical stream on par with corporate colleges. In the TS EAMCET 2021, 95 students secured below 5000 rank in agriculture stream and 65 got below 1000 rank in engineering stream.

The follow are the top rankers in the general category rankers from agriculture stream: G Sai Sudeekshitha ranks 712, G Sri Charan ranks 801, T Adarsha ranks 846, K Chandraharsh ranks 1290, Praveen Kumar ranks 1453, B Sai Kumar ranks 1820, K Krishnaveni ranks 1949 and SD Sadulla ranks 2058.

In Engineering stream: G Nomya ranks 2126, Sai Vivek ranks 2190, K Poojitha ranks 2399, R Indusree ranks 2943, S Rajesh ranks 3389, Praveen Kumar ranks 3994, and S Venkatesh ranks 4022.

Secretary TSWREIS Ronald Rose congratulated the toppers and praised the teachers for their dedication and commitment in helping poor students achieve their long-cherished dreams.

He further said, “Thanks to the chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister for SCDD Koppula Eshwar for establishing Centres of Excellence Colleges, IIT centres and long-term intensive NEET & IIT-JEE coaching programs for the meritorious students. We have been conducting the coaching programs on par with the best corporate coaching institutions in the state and no state in India has ever taken such transformative steps in respect of providing quality education and encouraging students to take up higher studies and the success of students means a lot their vulnerable families in overcoming poverty”.

On August 25, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on has announced the results of the TS EAMCET 2021. The TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The TS EAMCET 2021 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

A total of 2,51,606 students had registered for the exam this year out of which 86,644 had applied for the medical and agriculture stream while 1,64,962 registered for the engineering exam. In order to pass the TS EAMCET 2021, the candidate will need to manage a minimum score of 25 per cent.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).