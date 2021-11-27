Telangana: TS-EAMCET announce admission counselling schedule 2021

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 today issued a notification for admission counselling into B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering, and Bio-Technology degrees.

According to a notification issued by the technical education department, candidates who qualified in the BiPC (Biology, Physics, and Chemistry) stream of the TS EAMCET 2021 and seek admission into the above degrees in the first phase of counselling should fill out basic information online, pay the processing fee, and schedule a certificate verification slot between December 1 and 3.

On December 3 and 4, the certifications will be validated, and from December 3 to 5, web options for seat allocation will be accessible.

Seats will be provisionally allotted on December 7 and candidates who receive such seat allotment orders should pay the tuition fee and self-report online between December 7 and 10.

The last phase of counselling will commence on December 13 with registration, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for certificate verification, followed by certificate verification on December 14.

Candidates can exercise their online preferences between December 13 and 15, and seats will be assigned on December 17. Candidates who have received a seat allotment order should self-report online and pay the tuition fee between December 17 and 19.

All applicants must report to their assigned colleges between December 18 and December 20. From December 19, the spot admission instructions for private pharmacy and engineering schools will be published on the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in/.