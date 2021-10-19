Telangana: TSRTC officials conduct raids at MGBS, JBS shops

Hyderabad: On the directions of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar, the TSRTC officials on Monday conducted raids on the shops of the various bus depots located across the state. The raids took place at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Suryapet bus depots.

The raids were conducted after several passengers complained that the shop keepers were charging higher prices than the MRP mentioned on the products.

VC Sajjanar had earlier warned that strict action will be taken against the erring shopkeepers.

The TSRTC officials directed the shopkeepers to exhibit a chart of maximum retail prices of the products.

Further, the officials informed the passengers that they can register a complaint with the depot manager on any kind of problem.