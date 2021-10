Hyderabad: Two bodies were found near the Shankarpally Railway station on Friday, police said.

The Vikarabad Railway Police reached the spot after being informed by local residents.

According to police, two bodies, one of a 30-year-old man and the other of a 60-year-old man were found on the railway tracks.

The Railway Police is yet to ascertain whether these are accidental deaths or both of them have committed suicide.