Telangana vaccinates majority of its prisoners aged above 45

Hyderabad: The majority of the inmates aged above 45 in prisons across the Telangana state are vaccinated for COVID-19 in the last one month, reports said.

Telangana state claims to be way ahead in vaccination drive than most of the states, and even among the prisons.

“The vaccination drive inside the prison has been going on for a month and a fairly large number of inmates aged above 45 are vaccinated so far,” said Director General of TS Prisons, Rajiv Trivedi, as quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

The drive is being conducted in coordination with the district medical officer of the areas where the prisons are located. Medical officers are visiting jails and administering the doses to the inmates in a systematic manner.

The second phase will begin soon, where those above 18 years of age will be vaccinated. This will be conducted differently as there is an online registration system now.

“As per the availability of vaccination and allocated quota by the district medical and health officer (DHMO), we will continue with the drive further” Trivedi said.

More than 78,820 people in the state have taken the vaccine shot, and the government mentions that more than four lakh people are said to have registered for COVID-19 vaccination.