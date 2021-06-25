Telangana’s vaccination drive reaches 1 crore milestone

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Updated: 25th June 2021 5:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday reached a milestone in its vaccination drive, by administering as many as one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its population, the state’s vaccine statistics said.

Out of the one crore shots given, 86 lakh have already got the first dose and over14 lakh individuals have been administered both the shots of vaccine against the COVID-19.

On Friday, so far, 2,03,145 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

The director of public health, Dr G Srinivas on Thursday said that the government plans to vaccinate about 2.2 crore more people in the state.

More details awaited.

