Telangana: Vaccination drive slows down as COVID-19 cases fall

Hyderabad: It is being observed that with the fall in the COVID-19 cases, the vaccination drive has also slowed down in the Telangana state. The health and medical experts have suggested to the government that the vaccination drive should be speeded up to avoid a possible third wave of COVID-19.

As soon as the Telangana government lifted the lockdown, people rushed to vaccination centers to take jabs. A huge crowd was witnessed at the centers. However, this scenario has changed recently as few people are visiting vaccination centers.

The health and medical experts are of the opinion that if GHMC takes up an initiative to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to every household then the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled.