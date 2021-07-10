Telangana: Vaccination drive slows down as COVID-19 cases fall

By News Desk|   Published: 10th July 2021 3:58 pm IST
Israel to send 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinians
Representative Image (Photo: Hakan Nural/ Unsplash)

Hyderabad: It is being observed that with the fall in the COVID-19 cases, the vaccination drive has also slowed down in the Telangana state. The health and medical experts have suggested to the government that the vaccination drive should be speeded up to avoid a possible third wave of COVID-19.

As soon as the Telangana government lifted the lockdown, people rushed to vaccination centers to take jabs. A huge crowd was witnessed at the centers. However, this scenario has changed recently as few people are visiting vaccination centers.

The health and medical experts are of the opinion that if GHMC takes up an initiative to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to every household then the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button