Include temple priests as frontline workers: Telangana VHP to KCR

Hyderabad: The state unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday sought the inclusion of temple priests and other staffers in the list of frontline warriors who are being given vaccination on priority.

In a letter addressed to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana VHP office bearers said that priests and those staff who work in crematoriums have been continuously working, offering their services during the last rites of the deceased during the pandemic.

Considering their duties as frontline warriors, VHP demanded that they be included in the state government’s special vaccination drive, which began on Friday.

Telangana government launched a special COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover the high-risk groups or super spreaders. In all, 7.87 lakh individuals across the state will be vaccinated in specialized centers that are set up, which will continue for over a week.