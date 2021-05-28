Include temple priests as frontline workers: Telangana VHP to KCR

VHP demanded that they be included in the state government's special vaccination drive, which began on Friday.

By News Desk|   Updated: 28th May 2021 7:43 pm IST
Telangana VHP seeks inclusion of temple priests as frontline workers
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The state unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday sought the inclusion of temple priests and other staffers in the list of frontline warriors who are being given vaccination on priority.

In a letter addressed to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana VHP office bearers said that priests and those staff who work in crematoriums have been continuously working, offering their services during the last rites of the deceased during the pandemic.

Considering their duties as frontline warriors, VHP demanded that they be included in the state government’s special vaccination drive, which began on Friday.

Telangana government launched a special COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover the high-risk groups or super spreaders. In all, 7.87 lakh individuals across the state will be vaccinated in specialized centers that are set up, which will continue for over a week.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button