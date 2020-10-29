Telangana waived off Rs 27,000 cr crop loans in six yr: KTR

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday said that the Telangana government has waived off crop loans amounting to Rs 27,718 crore during the last six years.

He said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report on state finances reinforces Telangana government’s unflinching commitment to welfare of farmers.

The minister tweeted that in the last six years, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao released a whopping Rs 27,718 crore towards farm loan waiver. According to him, this is second only to a much larger Maharashtra.

Rama Rao, who is also the Working President of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), told reporters at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan that while the opposition parties continue to accuse the TRS government of loan waiver implementation for political mileage, the RBI report clearly mentioned that Telangana government had waived off highest number of crop loans in the country.

Rama Rao, who is son of the Chief Minister, said in addition to farm loan waivers, the state government also released Rs 28,381 crore towards Rythu Bandhi, Rs 29,236 crore towards power subsidy for farmers, Rs 2,937 crore towards Rythu Bhima, Rs 1,786 crore on micro irrigation, Rs 746 crore on farm mechanisation and Rs 334 crore on poly houses.

He claimed that despite being the youngest state, Telangana has been progressive and has emerged as a frontrunner among top performing states in the country.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, also slammed BJP government at the Centre saying it successfully brought down the Indian economy from slowdown to lockdown mode.

He alleged that the projected zero per cent growth rate is due to the BJP’s failure to manage the economy. He said the economy witnessed the slowdown for eight quarters before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

He also reminded BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of their promises of 2 crore jobs, Rs.15 lakh in each bank account and housing for all.

He remarked that BJP makes promises, mismanages and then blame others through their ‘WhatsApp University’.

KTR also came down heavily on state BJP leaders and termed as students of ‘WhatsApp University’.

He alleged that BJP is playing petty politics over the money seized from a relative of their candidate in by-elections to Dubbak Assembly constituency.

Taking strong exception to abusive language being used by BJP leaders to target the Chief Minister, he asked them not to test the patience of TRS leaders.