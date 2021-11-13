Telangana Waqf Board once again faced setback

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 13th November 2021 2:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board once again faced a setback in Ali Saad Aashurkhana’s 488-acre land case.

Hearing the writ petition under WA318-322/2021 the two-member division bench of Telangana High court under Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajshekhar Reddy upheld the judgement delivered earlier by the single judge.

The 488 acres of Ashoorkhana land is situated at Aliguda in the city suburb.  This case is pertaining to the joint collector issuing the ownership (ORC) rights nearly a decade ago.

The Board had submitted a writ petition before the two-judge bench of the High court after the unfavourable judgement of the single judge.

Now in the wake of this current judgement,  the Telangana State Wakf Board once again faced the setback in Ali Saad Aashurkhana’s precious land case.

The Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem said that the board shall revert to the Chief Justice of High court for revision of the case or file an appeal in the Supreme court against this judgement.

