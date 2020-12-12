Telangana: Waqf board to cancel registration of 300 illegal properties

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) cancels registration of 300 properties after some individuals illegally transferred the properties on to their names in Rangareddy district and Hyderabad.

As quoted by Times of India, Mohammed Saleem, chairman, TSWB, said that these properties are located in Mamidipally, Balapur and Dabeerpura and the process of cancellation has begun.

The Wakf board have began this process after the high court criticised the authorities for failing to remove the encroachers.

Waqf board officials said they are planning to take over the properties which are not under litigation and where there is no stay order by the courts.

The Wakf authorities said that in Mamidipally, about 700 acres of land has been swallowed by land sharks.

Similarly, 100 acres in Balapur, 500 acres in Maheswaram belonging to Muslim Maternity Hospital and over 100 acres in Kandukur are in the clutches of land grabbers.

The authorites alaso said that revenue authorities mutated the waqf land to private persons and firms.

The Chairman further said that a property- wise inventory and status is being prepared. Even if there is a court case, senior lawyers are being hired to get the waqf property back.



As per official records, around 75% of waqf properties have been encroached upon in 50 years.

Furthermore, as stated by The Times Of India CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on the floor of the assembly had admitted that of 77,000 acres of waqf land, 57,000 acres had gone into the hands of land sharks between 1963 and 2013.