Telangana: Water levels in reservoirs reach full level after heavy rainfall

Hyderabad: Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the Telangana region, the water levels in the state’s reservoirs have increased significantly. It has led to the opening of the gates of many reservoirs to release the excess water.

According to HMWS&SB officials, the water levels at the Himayatsagar dam reached 1763.50 ft. Similarly, water levels at the Osmansagar reservoir reached a full level of 1790 ft. Some gates of the reservoir were lifted to release the excess water.

As a result of the continuous release of water from both the dams, the Musi River is flowing with clean and pure water.

Meanwhile, the home ministry and irrigation officials have shifted the people residing in the colonies and slums near the Musi River to an alternate location. The state government officials have also cautioned the public not to go near or enter the Musi River.

Apart from the two reservoirs, Hussain Sagar has also reached the brim mark. It was informed that the concerned officials have discharged water from the Hussainsagar also.

Moreover, the traffic police have stopped the vehicle traffic on the chaderghat bridge as well as on the Moosarambagh bridge because of heavy rains. The state government officials has put Shankarnagar, Musanagar, and other adjoining areas on high alert.

The irrigation officials have also decided to release water from the Parvati Barrage in Peddapalli, Mediguda Barrage in Jaishankar Bhopalpally, and Godanwaka project situated in Nirmal.

Two gates of Nagarjuna Sagar were lifted located in Nalgonda while 5 gates of the Kumarambheem project were also lifted. The officials lifted 9 gates of the Nizamsagar project and 6 gates of the Musa project were also lifted situated in Nalgonda.