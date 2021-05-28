Telangana: Wedding turns super-spreader as 100 guests infected with COVID-19

Hyderabad: A wedding ceremony in Khammam District has turned into a super-spreader as 100 guests have tested positive for COVID-19 and four persons succumbed to the disease. The victims of the disease include the bridegroom’s father.

According to health officials, more than 250 guests attended the ceremony that took place on May 14. Later, when the tests were conducted, 100 persons who have attended the event have been found COVID-19 positive, Times of India reported.

It is also reported that in the event, guests were not strictly following COVID-19 norms. It is alleged that some of them were not even wearing masks.

The event came to the limelight when some of the guests test positive for COVID-19 days after returning from the wedding.

The officials are taking all measures to curb the spread of the disease by performing tests and contact tracing.

It may be mentioned that it is not the first incident, earlier too a wedding ceremony in Hanmajipet village in Nizamabad district had emerged as super-spreader event wherein 87 guests were tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Thursday reported 3,614 new cases of COVID-19. The state also reported 18 casualties.

As per a government bulletin, Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 504, followed by Nalgonda (229) and Khammam (228).

Currently, the state has 38,267 active cases.