Telangana: Woman officer jumps into river, dies

An agricultural officer at a farmer training centre in Sangareddy district has reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the Manjira river on Saturday.

Sakina FatimaPublished: 27th November 2020 2:20 pm IST
Sangareddy: An agricultural officer at a farmer training centre in Sangareddy district has reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the Manjira river on Saturday. The presence of her car on the Ravipalli bridge and the fact that the car key was left intact raises suspicions, said police.

Aruna, who left home for work in a car on Thursday (November 26) morning, as usual, did not return. The family then searched for her. Her car was spotted on the bridge. She is suspected of having committed suicide by jumping into the river.

After receiving the information, the police checked the car and found Aruna’s cellphone and purse in the vehicle. The police have registered a case and are the investigation is going on.

