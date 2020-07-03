Telangana: Woman’s paramour kills her daughter

Hyderabad: A woman’s alleged friendship with two men took a tragic turn on Thursday with one of them killing her five-year-old daughter and injuring her and the other friend, police said.

The attacker, who slit the girl’s throat, also inflicted injuries on himself. The incident occurred at Pocharam in Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Friendship on Facebook

According to police, the married woman developed friendship with Karunakar on Facebook a few months ago. Another man, Rajasekhar was also friendly with her.

When Karunakar came to her house on Thursday, Rajasekhar was already present in the house. On Seeing Karunakar, the woman pushed Rajasekhar into a room.

Karunakar was enraged over the presence of Rajasekhar in the house. He asked the man hiding in the room to come out, failing which he would kill the woman’s daughter. As there was no response from Rajasekhar, Karunakar picked up a blade and slit the girl’s throat.

As Rajasekhar emerged from the room, the accused attacked him and the woman and self-inflicted injury on his neck.

Girl succumbed in hospital

The grievously injured girl was shifted to hospital, where she succumbed. The accused, woman and another injured were also admitted to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshita Murthy visited the spot and told reporters that they were investigating Karunakar’s motive behind the crime. She said the woman’s husband, a government employee, was in his office and he did not know his wife’s friendship with the two men.

The DCP said they were questioning all the three to solve the case.

Source: IANS