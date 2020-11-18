Telangana Women’s Commission head to be appointed at earliest

Hyderabad: After two years of the women’s commission ran without a head, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the government will soon appoint a chairperson to the Telangana State Women’s Commission. The body became headless after the then chairperson Tripuraneni Venkataratnam demitted the office.

The minister said the above in response to the tweet of social activist Sunitha Krishnan.

Sunitha Krishnan is an Indian social activist and chief functionary and co-founder of Prajwala, a non-governmental organization, said that “A state not having a women commission for two years is not a good sign. If suitable women are not available within the party, then to nominate suitable women with no political affiliation is a good idea. It is a statutory requirement for redressal.”

Reacting to the tweet, KTR said that will bring this issue to Hon’ble Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao notice and ensure a fully functional women’s commission is appointed at the earliest.

Sunita Garu, Will bring this issue to Hon'ble CM's notice and ensure a fully functional women's commission is appointed at the earliest https://t.co/4pJFFenfrA — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 18, 2020