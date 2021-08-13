Telangana workers eager to return to UAE expect decrease in airfares

Hyderabad: After the UAE lifted the ban on travel from India, the airline companies are charging double the normal airfare to UAE. Indigo, Air Arabia, and Air India which are running nonstop flights from Hyderabad International Airport are charging Rs. 20000 for economy class for various destinations in UAE.

Those who are working in Gulf and wanting to resume their works have decided to wait for another week for airfares to come down.

Tirupati Parsar of Mustabad village in Rajanna Sircilla District decided to wait for another week expecting the airfares to come down to the normal rates or at least to the affordable limits. Parsar came to India to attend mother and brother’s death anniversary who had died due to COVID-19 in the first wave of Corona. He wants to return to UAE to resume his work.

Similarly, there are many others across Telangana who are anxious to return back to Gulf. However, they too are waiting for the airfares to come down.

Emirates is charging Rs. 35,450 for one way whereas Vistara is charging Rs. 34000.

Obaid Qureshi, CEO of Link Holidays says, “Most of our clients have no issue about the airfare as they have regular jobs in UAE and they want to go as early as possible to resume their works.” There are long queues on vaccination centers in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and other places of those wishing to go to Dubai or Sharjah.