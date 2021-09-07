Telangana: YS Sharmila to agitate in front of universities

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party Supremo YS Sharmila has brought a change in her agitation strategy against the state government. Instead of protesting in front of the houses of youths who had committed suicide due to unemployment, she has now decided to agitate in front of the universities every Tuesday.

It has to be noted that YS Sharmila had decided to meet the families of unemployed youths who had committed suicide since the formation of the Telangana State and agitate with them against the state government. Since then, she has met families of 12 youths. Of them, at 8 places she held an agitation.

It was noted that at two places, the family members of the deceased did not participate in the agitation. Instead, the family members have locked their houses and went away.

YS Sharmila had drawn up a plan to meet the families of the 167 youths who had committed suicide and stage a protest in front of their houses. But after not getting much support from the family members of the deceased youths, she has decided to change her strategy.

YSRTP Supremo has decided to protest in front of the universities every Tuesday.