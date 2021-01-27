Telangana’s active corona cases fall below 3K

Hyderabad, Jan 27 : With more recoveries than new coronavirus infections in a day, Telangana’s active cases dropped below 3,000 to further improve its recovery rate, health officials said on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, the state logged 147 new cases and 399 more recoveries. The new cases pushed up the cumulative tally to 2,93,737.

The cumulative recoveries in Telangana increased to 2,89,325, and the recovery rate improved further to 98.49 per cent as against the national average of 96.9 per cent.

The active cases now are 2,819, including 1,295 patients in home or institutional isolation.

One more fatality during the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Tuesday took Telangana’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,593.

The declining trend in cases continued though fewer tests were conducted. Only 16,486 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, apparently due to holiday on Republic Day.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Department, daily count of new cases in Greater Hyderabad have remained below 50 for over a week. The state capital reported 32 new cases in the last 24 hours. Rangareddy district logged 12 cases while the count in remaining 31 districts was in single digits.

According to officials, 70 per cent of positive cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

The data shows that 63.90 per cent of positive patients were aged between 21 and 50, 22.91 per cent above 51, and 13.18 per below 20. Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were males and 39.37 per cent females.

Telangana’s fatality rate remained at 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to COVID-19, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

As many as 8,012 of the 8,577 beds for corona patients in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 218 private hospitals, 6,785 of the 7,744 beds were vacant.

