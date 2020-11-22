Telangana’s Covid recoveries cross 2.50 lakh-mark

Hyderabad, Nov 22 : Telangana logged 873 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s tally to 2,63,526 while the cumulative number of recoveries crossed 2.50 lakh, health officials said on Sunday.

Four more persons succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,430.

The fatality rate remains at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while the remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad continues to report a daily count of less than 200 positive cases. During the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Saturday, the state capital added 152 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri reported the second highest number at 78 followed by Rangareddy (71), Warangal Urban (56) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (54).

Health officials said 1,296 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 2,50,453.

The recovery rate stands at 94.03 per cent against the national average of 93.7 per cent.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the director of public health and family welfare, the total number of active cases stands at 11,643 of which 9,345 are in home or institutional isolation.

The laboratories in the state conducted 41,646 tests during the last 24 hours, taking cumulative number of tests to 51,34,335. Eighteen government-run laboratories, 50 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Out of 41,646 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 38,903 samples were tested in the government-run laboratories and 2,743 samples in private.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,37,945.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,63,526 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,84,468) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (79,058) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.92 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.