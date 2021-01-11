Telangana’s Covid tally crosses 2.90 lakh

Hyderabad, Jan 11 : Telangana’s Covid-19 tally crossed 2.90 lakh on Monday after the state reported 224 new cases in the last 24 hours, health officials said.

One more person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,566.

According to director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

A total of 461 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 2,83,924.

The recovery rate improved to 97.90 per cent against than the national average of 96.4 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state was 4,518 including 2,439 who are in home or institutional isolation.

For a seventh consecutive day, Greater Hyderabad recorded less than 100 new Covid cases. The state capital logged 56 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Rangareddy district recorded the second highest number at 26 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (13), Karimnagar (13), Sangareddy (11) and Warangal Urban (14).

The daily count in all other districts was in single digit.

A total of 24,785 Covid tests were conducted across the state during the last 24 hours.

Like every weekend, the number of daily tests were cut down by over 50 per cent. While government-run laboratories conducted 21,690 tests, the remaining 3,095 samples were tested in private labs.

There are 19 government-run laboratories, 56 private laboratories and 1076 Rapid Antigen test centres in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,95,540.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

Bed status in 62 government-run hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state shows that out of total 8,577 beds, 7,853 remained vacant.

Similarly, in 219 private hospitals treating Covid, 1,355 beds were occupied. Out of 7,762 beds, 6,407 were vacant.

