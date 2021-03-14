Telangana’s daily Covid count surges to 228

Hyderabad, March 14 : The daily Covid-19 count in Telangana continued to be on the rise as the state reported more than 200 cases for a second consecutive day on Sunday.

As many as 228 people tested positive for the infection during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,01,161.

For the first time after nearly two months, the state on Saturday reported more than 200 cases. The number of Covid-19 cases jumped from 216 to 228.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported 46 new cases, followed by Rangareddy at 17 and Medchal Malkajgiri with 15. Only three districts reported no cases while in the remaining 27 districts, the count was in single digit.

The total number of active cases also mounted to 1,993. They include 795 individuals who are in home/institutional quarantine.

One more person succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,653. The fatality rate remained at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

While 44.96 per cent of deaths were due to Covid-19, remaining 55.04 per cent died due to comorbidities.

A total of 152 people recovered from the pandemic, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,97,515. The recovery rate saw a slight drop to 98.78 per cent but was still above the national average of 96.7 per cent.

With an alert sounded in view of the surge in Covid cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka, authorities in Telangana ramped up daily tests to 50,000.

A total of 50,998 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. Of this, 46,067 samples were tested in government laboratories and remaining 4,931 in private laboratories.

With this, the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 92,00,465. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,47,191.

The bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid-19 shows that 8,069 out of 8,454 beds were vacant. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals 6,853 out of 7,667 beds were vacant.

