Telangana’s pilot project for e-voting succeeds in Khammam

Hyderabad: Apart from a few technical issues during voters’ registration, Telangana’s pilot project of India’s first mobile e-voting has been a success. The project was employed during Khammam’s Municipal Corporation elections held on Wednesday.

The application is said to have registered 60 percent of voters in the first attempt, while some other people had to make two or three attempts. The voter registration was open between October 8 and 18, during which all details of the voters were uploaded successfully.

Speaking about the success of the mobile e-voting app, the Khammam Municipal officer Adarsh Surabhi said “While 3,830 voters registered for the mobile e-voting, 2,128 cast votes. The voting was between 7 am and 5 pm. Of total voters, 90% gave a good rating and 80% found the app to be user-friendly” reported The Times of India. The app has been designed by the government of Telangana to aid the senior citizens, differently-abled people, and patients, who are unable to access the polling booth.

The initiative is a joint effort by Telangana State Election Commission and the information technology, electronics, and communications (ITE&C) department, Telangana. The app was formally launched by the government of Telangana on October 6.