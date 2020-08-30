Telangana’s reports 2,924 new Covid-19 cases

Hyderabad, Aug 30 : Telangana has reported 2,924 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s overall tally to 1,23,090, health officials said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 10 more new deaths have increased the total number of fatalities to 818.

The health officials said the state’s case fatality rate further dropped to 0.66 per cent against the national average of 1.79 per cent.

Out of the total fatalities, 53.87 per cent had comorbidities.

Authorities have tested 61,148 samples during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Saturday. The results of 1,801 samples are awaited.

During the last seven days, over 4.30 lakh tests were conducted. This has taken the overall number of tests to 13,27,791.

The authorities have added five laboratories including four private for conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT types of tests.

Now a total of 17 government and 35 private laboratories are conducting these tests, while the state has 1,076 rapid antigen tests centres.

Unlike some other states, the authorities in Telangana have not provided a break-up of the type of tests conducted.

During the last 24 hours, 27,516 primary contacts and 8,560 secondary contacts were tested.

The officials claimed that with 35,763 samples tested per million population, the number of tests conducted in the state is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

According to the latest bulletin, out of total positive cases so far, 84,932 that is 69 per cent of the total cases were asymptomatic while the remaining 31 per cent were symptomatic.

The number of cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) increased to 461 from 432 the previous day.

Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts abutting GHMC reported 153 and 213 cases respectively.

Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 44 new cases.

Outside GHMC and surrounding districts, Khammam was the worst affected district with 181 new cases followed by Karimnagar 172, Nalgonda with 171, Nizamabad 140 and Suryapet 118 cases.

Warangal Urban reported 102 cases, Siddipet 97 cases, Jagtiyal 92 and Mancherial 91.

During the last 24 hours, 1,638 people recovered from COVID, taking the total number of recoveries to 90,988.

The state’s recovery rate stands at 73.9 per cent against the national average of 76.63 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 31,284 including 24,176 in home/institutional isolation.

Age wise positive details show that 65.3 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years.

Terming this as a susceptible age group, authorities have urged them not to go out unless absolutely necessary. They were advised to strictly exercise precautions like wearing face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Among the positive cases, 24.71 per cent are above 51 years of age. About 10 per cent were aged below 20 years.

Officials said 64.41 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 35.59 per cent were female.

According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds under government, 17,650 beds are vacant including 1,512 ICU beds and 4,584 oxygen beds.

A total of 171 hospitals treating COVID in the state have 9,188 beds, out of which 4,826 are vacant.

