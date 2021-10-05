Telangana’s She Teams role model for the country: Swati Lakra

Hyderabad: Additional director general of police (Women Safety Wing), Swati Lakra on Tuesday said that Telangana’s SHE Teams are the first of its kind in the country and a role model for many states which have come forward to emulate the same.

Interacting with the students and faculty of GITAM (Deemed to be University) at Rudraram Sangareddy, Swati Lakra said that SHE Teams are intended to make the police more approachable to women and to address women’s problems with empathy and confidentiality.

She said that the SHE Teams were launched in 2014 under chief minister K.C.R. for a safe and secure environment for women with an aim to curb eve-teasing and harassment of women in public places.

Swati Lakra was speaking at a programme “GITAM Change Makers”, which was moderated by former NDTV journalist Nidhi Razdan.

“Apart from booking cases against the offenders, counselling is also done to them, especially juveniles and young boys who are counselled along with their parents. The help of NGOs is also being taken to reform these minors,” the police officer said. She further said that many of them express their willingness to change their mindset towards women.