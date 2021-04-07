Telegram founder Pavel Durov UAE’s richest with $17.2 bn: Forbes

Dubai: Telegram founder Pavel Durov topped the Forbes list of UAE’s richest billionaires with a net worth of $17.2 billion. Eleven UAE residents found their names on the list. These 11 billionaires control a total of $43.4 billion of wealth. Nearly 40 percent of it is held by the Telegram founder.

In the global Forbes’ richest list, he grabbed the 112th position. He also became the first UAE resident to bag a position in the list of top 200 billionaires in the world after his wealth increased from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $17.2 billion in 2021.

The wealth of Telegram founder increased exponentially recently after the app became popular. The popularity of the app increased after Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced a new privacy policy recently.

Other UAE residents who found their names in the list of richest persons in the UAE are MA Yusuffali, Majid Al Futtaim & family, Abdullah Al Ghurair & family, Micky Jagtiani, Ravi Pillai, Hussain Sajwani, Abdullah Al Futtaim, Thaksin Shinawatra, Saket Burman and Sunny Varkey.

Below is the list of richest persons in the UAE as per Forbes

Name Wealth Global rank Wealth source Citizenship Pavel Durov $17.2 billion 112 Telegram Russia MA Yusuffali $4.8 billion 589 LuLu Group India Majid Al Futtaim & family $3.6 billion 831 Real estate, retail, etc. UAE Abdullah Al Ghurair & family $2.8 billion 1111 Banking, real estate etc. UAE Micky Jagtiani $2.8 billion 1111 Landmark Group India Ravi Pillai $2.5 billion 1249 Construction India Hussain Sajwani $2.4 billion 1299 Real estate UAE Abdullah Al Futtaim & family $2.2 billion 1444 Automobiles, investments UAE Thaksin Shinawatra $2.0 billion 1580 Investments Thailand Saket Burman $1.8 billion 1833 Consumer goods UK Sunny Varkey $1.4 billion 2141 Education India

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the Forbes list of India’s 10 richest billionaires with a net worth of $84.5 billion. Second, on the list is Adani Group chief Gautam Adani who has a net worth of $50.5 billion. The third richest Indian is HCL founder Shiv Nadar with a net worth of $23.5 billion.