Telegram founder Pavel Durov UAE’s richest with $17.2 bn: Forbes

He became the first UAE resident to bag a position in the list of top 200 billionaires in the world

Updated: 7th April 2021 3:23 pm IST
Dubai: Telegram founder Pavel Durov topped the Forbes list of UAE’s richest billionaires with a net worth of $17.2 billion. Eleven UAE residents found their names on the list. These 11 billionaires control a total of $43.4 billion of wealth. Nearly 40 percent of it is held by the Telegram founder.

In the global Forbes’ richest list, he grabbed the 112th position. He also became the first UAE resident to bag a position in the list of top 200 billionaires in the world after his wealth increased from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $17.2 billion in 2021.

The wealth of Telegram founder increased exponentially recently after the app became popular. The popularity of the app increased after Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced a new privacy policy recently.

Other UAE residents who found their names in the list of richest persons in the UAE are MA Yusuffali, Majid Al Futtaim & family, Abdullah Al Ghurair & family, Micky Jagtiani, Ravi Pillai, Hussain Sajwani, Abdullah Al Futtaim, Thaksin Shinawatra, Saket Burman and Sunny Varkey.

Below is the list of richest persons in the UAE as per Forbes

NameWealthGlobal rankWealth sourceCitizenship
Pavel Durov$17.2 billion112TelegramRussia
MA Yusuffali$4.8 billion589LuLu GroupIndia
Majid Al Futtaim & family$3.6 billion831Real estate, retail, etc.UAE
Abdullah Al Ghurair & family$2.8 billion1111Banking, real estate etc.UAE
Micky Jagtiani$2.8 billion1111Landmark GroupIndia
Ravi Pillai$2.5 billion1249ConstructionIndia
Hussain Sajwani$2.4 billion1299Real estateUAE
Abdullah Al Futtaim & family$2.2 billion1444Automobiles, investmentsUAE
Thaksin Shinawatra$2.0 billion1580InvestmentsThailand
Saket Burman$1.8 billion1833Consumer goodsUK
Sunny Varkey$1.4 billion2141EducationIndia

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the Forbes list of India’s 10 richest billionaires with a net worth of $84.5 billion. Second, on the list is Adani Group chief Gautam Adani who has a net worth of $50.5 billion. The third richest Indian is HCL founder Shiv Nadar with a net worth of $23.5 billion.

