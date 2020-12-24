Telly-couple Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina perform for Covid warriors

Mumbai, Dec 24 : Telly-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently performed for Covid warriors and their families at a function here. The performance was a way of thanking healthcare workers, doctors and nurses who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

The actors had contracted coronavirus earlier this year, and after they recovered they decided to donate plasma.

“It has been an incredibly hard year for all of us, and our healthcare workers, doctors and nurses have felt the strain the most. When we tested positive, we were incredibly afraid about what was going to happen, but Dr. Gautam Bhansali was not only kind and caring but also extremely reassuring, helped us get back to health and even was a great support during our plasma donation process,” said Gurmeet.

Debina shared that they salute the “incredible efforts of our Covid warriors, and this (performance) was something small to thank them and make them feel like their efforts are hugely appreciated, not just by us, but by each and every single individual in the nation”.

On the work front, Gurmeet will next be seen in the urban horror flick “The Wife”.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.